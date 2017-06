OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man was killed when he crashed his car into a tree while leading a trooper on a vehicle chase.

The OHP says Paul Kimble of Oklahoma City died when Saturday when his car went off the road in northeast Oklahoma City, crashed into the tree and overturned.

The name of the trooper involved in the chase was not immediately released.

The OHP said the crash remains under investigation and did not release why the trooper was pursuing Kimble.