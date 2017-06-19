× Operator

KFOR/KAUT is looking for a motivated individual to join our Production team as an Operations Technician. This position will include many duties relating to the Production of our Newscasts. This is not a 9 to 5 weekday job. Candidates must be able to work mornings, late-nights, weekends, and holidays. Overtime may also be required.

Responsibilities:

Operating studios cameras during newscasts and other productions.

Operating audio console during newscasts and other productions.

Operating graphics system during newscasts and other productions.

Operating video switcher during newscasts and other productions.

Qualifications:

Basic understanding of shot composition and framing.

Ability to setup audio – including microphones.

Ability to move props and lift heavy objects (60lbs)

Ability to operate on-air graphics system, including proof reading and typing skills.

Ability to quickly adapt to new technologies – including state of the art production video switchers and audio consoles.

Ability to meet deadlines and be prepared for the start of the newscasts.

Must possess a valid Sate Driver’s License (or be able to obtain one).

Must be able to communicate clearly with the rest of the station staff to gather information and collaborate.

Apply by going to the link listed below and then filter the job search by location (US-OK-Oklahoma City).This will allow you to view all current postings for KFOR jobs.

http://www.tribunemedia.com/?page_id=15562

Tribune Broadcasting OKC, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Company Info:

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.