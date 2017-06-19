OU quarterback Baker Mayfield accepts plea deal to 3 misdemeanor charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined a total of $460 after accepting a plea deal to three misdemeanors from his arrest earlier this year, a new report states.

On Feb. 25, University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest from police in Arkansas.

According to the Fayetteville District Court report, Mayfield stated he was trying to break up an altercation, and a police officer asked him to stay so he could take a statement for his report.

Mayfield reportedly was yelling profanities, and the officer reported that Mayfield was intoxicated, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol.

Officers say when they asked him to stop cursing, he attempted to run away. He was tackled and taken into custody.

Mayfield apologized for his actions, and his attorney pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

Last week, the University of Oklahoma announced that it will be imposing sanctions against Mayfield.

"As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team," Mayfield stated. "I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position."

Under the sanctions, Mayfield will be required to participate in university alcohol education and 35 hours of community service before the fall semester begins.

"Baker has expressed regret for his actions and backed up his apology by being a model leader in our program. He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it. The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward," said OU head football coach Lincoln Riley.

Officials with the Fayetteville prosecutor's office told the Norman Transcript that Mayfield has since accepted a plea deal to the three misdemeanor charges.

He was fined a total of $460 for the charges and court costs.

According to the Norman Transcript, Mayfield was fined $100 apiece for charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. Court costs amounted to $160.

Fayetteville city prosecutor: Baker Mayfield accepted a plea deal June 14 to 3 misdemeanor charges related to Feb. 25 arrest. (1/1) #Sooners — Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) June 19, 2017