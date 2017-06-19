Proposed bus rate hike in Oklahoma City has riders in an uproar

OKLAHOMA CITY – A proposed fee hike for Embark has some riders who depend on the service in an uproar.

Embark has proposed a rate hike for riders on the Embark Plus Zone 2 area.

Embark Plus picks up riders with disabilities.

The proposed increase would hike the fee for a ride from $7 to $10.50.

After public outcry over the increase by many of these riders who are on a fixed income, Embark has postponed the decision until further focus groups.

Many who rely on this service are worried the rate hike could still go into effect.