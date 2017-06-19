× Reporter

To gather, edit, and present the news for the newscasts.

Responsibilities:

Develop personal contacts for news story development and maintain those contacts on a regular basis.

Represents the station at community functions and events as required and is involved in several community organizations.

Serves as leader within the news room offering advice, editing and suggesting stories as required.

Works closely with the show producer writing scripts for air, editing copy, and making show run-down suggestions.

Handles responsibility for cut-ins, headlines, and teasers as assigned by the producer.

Acts as a street reporter, leaving the station to gather news stories, interviewing individuals and preparing that for air when returning to the newsroom.

Propose daily story suggestions for news coverage.

Enterprise special assignment reports.

Be on a regular on-call rotation

Participate in social media; prepare reports for various websites

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Two years reporting experience.

Strong writing skills.

Must be able to work under extreme pressure, stress and deadlines.

Must be available to work unusual hours, holidays and weekends.

