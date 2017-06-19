Residents trying to spread the word following string of burglaries in Norman neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Residents of neighborhood near are trying to spread the word following a string of car burglaries in their community.

People who live on Eagle Nest Drive, near Peters and Robinson St. in Norman, tell NewsChannel 4 several car burglaries that happened early Friday morning add to a long list of burglaries in the area this year.

Residents said so far no arrests have been made.

They're trying to spread the surveillance images around hoping somebody recognizes the suspects.