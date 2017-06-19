× Sooner QB Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield pleaded guilty in a district court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Monday to misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing.

Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville on February 25.

He reached a plea bargain deal last week, and was ordered by the court to pay over 900 dollars in fines and restitution.

Last week OU announced Mayfield would perform community service to be completed before the fall semester.