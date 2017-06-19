Surveillance video shows armed man robbing local McDonald’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a local McDonald’s.

On June 12, just before 10:30 p.m., police were called to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in the 2100 block of N.W. 23rd.

A black male, described as being approximately 5’3″ and 140 lbs, approached the register and demanded money.

“Give me the cash in a bag, or I’ll kill you,” the suspect reportedly told the employee, the police report states.

Surveillance video captured the interaction.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.