Truck driver arrested after attempting to enter Tinker Air Force Base with large load of marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY – A truck driver was arrested after he allegedly attempted to enter Tinker Air Force Base with a large load of marijuana.

On June 15, 2017 an OBN Agent was performing military duty at Tinker AFB with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) Detachment 114.

AFOSI was notified that there was a semi-truck attempting to enter the base with a legitimate delivery.

Upon routine inspection of the semi at the gate, members of the 72nd Security Forces Squadron (SF) found duffel bags which contained marijuana in the trailer.

Agents searched the rest of the trailer and found approximately 35 boxes full of raw marijuana, weighing 715 pounds.

Agents also seized several thousand small containers of marijuana THC vape oil.

The marijuana, which investigators believe was being trafficked from Pasadena, California to New Jersey, was hidden among a legitimate load of materials for delivery onto Tinker Air Force Base.

The semi-truck also contained about $25,000 worth of frozen chicken which investigators stored for safe keeping until it could be transported to its intended destination in New Jersey.

The driver is identified as Ashot Grigoryan, 59.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for Trafficking in CDS and Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Activity.

At the time of his arrest, Grigoryan was already on probation out of the state of Missouri for a previous trafficking case.