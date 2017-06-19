Video shows knife assault at Oklahoma City adult entertainment club

OKLAHOMA CITY – Surveillance video captured a violent stabbing at an Oklahoma City adult entertainment club.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 2nd, police were called to reports of a stabbing at Night Trips.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed under both of his arms.

The victim told police that a verbal altercation outside of the club escalated and he was stabbed multiple times.

Police say that although the man’s wounds are serious, he is expected to survive.

Now, police are trying to identify the suspects involved in the stabbing.

The suspects drove away after the assault.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals in the video below, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.