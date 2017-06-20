84 Great Danes rescued from suspected puppy mill inside New Hampshire mansion

Warning: This video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

NEW HAMPSHIRE – 84 Great Danes were discovered living in deplorable conditions inside a New Hampshire mansion leaving officials to believe it was a possible puppy mill.

The Wolfeboro Police Department, along with the help of the Humane Society of the United States, served warrants at the property on Friday and found the dogs in the unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Officials say they have dealt with the owner, Christina Fay, 60, before regarding barking dog complaints which then prompted an investigation surrounding animal neglect allegations.

84 Great Danes, ranging in age from puppies to adults, were found with limited access to food and water. Police say they were walking in their own feces and several had eyelids that were swollen.

“It’s astonishing that such cruelty can occur and I’m so relieved that these animals are now safe and in the hands of people who will provide proper care for them. We anticipate caring for them for several months,” said Lindsay Hamrick, New Hampshire state director of the HSUS.

“I’ve never seen conditions this bad in more than 21 years of law enforcement. Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to The Humane Society of the United States, Conway Area Humane Society and Pope Memorial SPCA, whose expert opinion and counsel was well-received, as well as the other local organizations who assisted at the scene,” said Chief Dean Rondeau of the Wolfeboro Police Department.

All of the dogs were transported to a temporary animal emergency shelter. They will now be thoroughly examined by veterinarians and will receive any necessary medical treatment.

According to Inside Edition, Fay was selling the puppies “for $2,500 each at a kennel.”

She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.