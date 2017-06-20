× Authorities searching for Oklahoma man accused of kidnapping

GLENCOE, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma man accused of kidnapping.

Sunday evening, authorities were called out to a domestic disturbance in southeast Glencoe.

A Payne County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with a woman who said her husband, 54-year-old Ronald Gene Harper, pointed a gun at her after they argued about Harper’s drinking and she asked him to leave the home, an affidavit obtained by the Stillwater News Press states.

Harper, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, allegedly held the woman inside the home until he demanded she let the dog out.

That is when the woman said she was able to escape and ran out the back door to her daughter’s house.

While she was running, she heard a shot fired, but told authorities she wasn’t sure if it was fired at her or not.

Harper reportedly called their daughter, who handed the phone to a deputy.

However, officials said Harper hung up the phone after a brief conversation with the deputy.

Deputies went to the home to question Harper about the incident, but he was nowhere to be found.

Harper is facing charges of kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call police.