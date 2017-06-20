California man dies with 109 degree temperature during first night of electric carnival

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Electric Daisy Carnival is supposed to be a massive party, but one California family is blaming the event for a death.

Jennifer Marshall says her husband, 34-year-old Michael Morse, died on the first night of the festival.

“It was the worst call of my life because, as I told you, this was supposed to be his last rave that he was going to,” Marshall told KSNV.

Marshall says she learned something was wrong when her husband started convulsing and having seizures in the Uber line around 3 a.m.

At that point, he was rushed to a medical tent but died four hours later when his temperature reached 109.6.

Prior to his death, Marshall says Morse was complaining about the heat and problems with getting drinking water.

“The water stations- they did have lines of over an hour for people to try to get water,” Marshall said. She says there was also an issue with getting an ambulance through traffic.

“He never made it to the hospital,” a coroner examiner said. “His cause and manner of death are pending.”

Insomniac Events released the following statement: