Crews responding to possible drowning at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a possible drowning in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Officials are near the scene of W. Britton Road and N. Council Road.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a child was found in the pool.

The age and condition of the child is unknown at this time.

