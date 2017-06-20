Crews responding to possible drowning at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a possible drowning in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Officials are near the scene of W. Britton Road and N. Council Road.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a child was found in the pool.

The age and condition of the child is unknown at this time.

