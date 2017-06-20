× EMSA suspends ‘Heat Alert’ as temperatures, heat-related illnesses decline

OKLAHOMA CITY – After several days with temperatures near the triple digits, EMSA is lifting the first ‘Heat Alert’ of the summer.

After receiving several calls for heat-related illnesses, EMSA issued the first ‘Heat Alert’ on Thursday.

A “Heat Alert” is issued when EMSA dispatchers receive five heat-related emergency calls in a 24-hour period.

Officials say paramedics treated 20 people for heat-related illnesses during the ‘Heat Alert.’

Since temperatures have dropped, the alert has been suspended.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion are:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Other tips to keep cool include:

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals — they add heat to your body

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella

Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches

Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area

If you see a victim, help them to cool off and call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour

Those most prone to heat exhaustion, a milder form of a heat-related illness in which symptoms can occur several days after, are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.