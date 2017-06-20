EMSA suspends ‘Heat Alert’ as temperatures, heat-related illnesses decline

OKLAHOMA CITY – After several days with temperatures near the triple digits, EMSA is lifting the first ‘Heat Alert’ of the summer.

After receiving several calls for heat-related illnesses, EMSA issued the first ‘Heat Alert’ on Thursday.

A “Heat Alert” is issued when EMSA dispatchers receive five heat-related emergency calls in a 24-hour period.

Officials say paramedics treated 20 people for heat-related illnesses during the ‘Heat Alert.’

Since temperatures have dropped, the alert has been suspended.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion are:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Paleness
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness
  • Weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Fainting

Other tips to keep cool include:

  • Avoid hot foods and heavy meals — they add heat to your body
  • Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision
  • Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella
  • Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches
  • Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car
  • Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area
  • If you see a victim, help them to cool off and call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour

Those most prone to heat exhaustion, a milder form of a heat-related illness in which symptoms can occur several days after, are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.