× Former OSU Star Suspended One Year by NFL

Former Oklahoma State defensive back Justin Gilbert has been suspended one year by the National Football League for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gilbert was suspended four games by the league just two months ago for the same violation, and now will have to sit out an entire season.

Gilbert played last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released in February.

He spent his first two seasons in the league with Cleveland after being picked 8th overall by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft.