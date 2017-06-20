Guatemala opens consulate in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Central American country of Guatemala has opened a consulate in northwest Oklahoma City.

Guatemala President Jimmy Morales and Ambassador Jose Arturo Rodriguez Diaz joined U.S. Sen. James Lankford for an opening ceremony Sunday.

The consulate is the first in Oklahoma and will provide Guatemalan citizens in Oklahoma and Kansas access to official documents and services such as passport renewals.

Previously, Guatemalans in Oklahoma City had to travel about 450 miles to Houston for services.

The Guatemalan government estimates more than 25,000 Guatemalans live in Oklahoma and 10,000 in Kansas.