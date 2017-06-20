“I want to be on a farm,” Sweet boy hoping for a family in time for his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Braden has been in DHS custody for four years and currently lives in a foster home.

He is 10-years-old, but not for much longer. His birthday is coming up in July, and he is hoping for a permanent family.

Braden lights up thinking about what a new family could mean for his life.

"I want to go. I want to be on a farm," he said, adding that he would love to have horses.

More importantly, he wants to have a mother, father and older sisters to call his own.

In addition to dreaming about a future family, Braden likes playing video games on his PlayStation 4.

He also likes getting outside and playing soccer.

This sweet boy doesn't talk a lot, but his spirit can light up a room.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call (405)767-2955.

