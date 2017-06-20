× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a laser at the Oklahoma City Police Department’s helicopter.

On Monday night, the department’s Air 1 was flying over the city’s northeast side when someone started pointing a laser at them.

Authorities ultimately arrested 19-year-old Darren Williams at his home in the 800 block of N.E. 70th.

According to police, he was using the laser pointer in his backyard.

Williams was arrested on a charge of Violation of Laser Safety Act.