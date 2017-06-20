× Oklahoma City voters will decide on tax increase

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will go to the polls in September, deciding whether to raise their own taxes to improve streets and public safety.

In separate votes, citizens will decide whether to extend a temporary, one-cent MAPS tax and dedicate it to infrastructure over the next two years. The tax extension would generate $240 million over 27 months.

On the same ballot, voters will also decide whether to implement a permanent quarter-cent tax, to be dedicated to public safety. That measure would raise $26 million each fiscal year, enough to unfreeze police and fire positions and restart rigs that have been shut down.

The council approved an amended plan, first floated by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce last week during a public hearing.

Teachers and education advocates who showed up at that public hearing, pushing for a portion of the tax to go to education, had their idea rejected.

The special election is scheduled for Sept. 12.