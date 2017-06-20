× Oklahoma company donates pet food to help abandoned pets at Oklahoma City shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma company is donating thousands of pounds of pet food for abandoned animals at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Officials say the Shawnee Milling Company has pledged to donate 50 tons of its HI-POINT pet food to the shelter this year.

“This gives us a consistent, high-quality food source to feed our animals and helps us use our budget to meet other needs of homeless pets,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We care for more than 24,000 animals every year, and this makes a big difference.”

“After touring the OKC Animal Shelter, I was very impressed by the huge impact it has on animal welfare in central Oklahoma,” said Joe Ford, president of Shawnee Milling Company. “We are proud to make our products in Oklahoma and are glad to have the opportunity to help OKC Animal Welfare help as many animals as possible.”

This is the third year in a row that the Shawnee Milling Company has donated food to help the shelter.