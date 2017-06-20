Oklahoma couple sentenced to 30 years in prison for death of 2-year-old boy

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple will spend the next 30 years in prison following the death of a toddler.

In 2016, emergency crews were called to a Tulsa home after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

When officers arrived at the home, investigators say 2-year-old Michael Rigney had bruises on his arms and face, and was suffering from a head injury.

Sadly, the toddler died from his injuries.

Police ultimately arrested Branden Taylor, the boy’s stepfather, in connection with his death. The child’s mother, Tina Morgan, was also arrested for allegedly allowing the abuse.

Morgan said that she left the boy alone with Taylor the day before his death. When she came home, she says that Taylor told her that Michael was already asleep for the night. The next morning, Michael was found dead.

However, Taylor reportedly admitted to kicking Michael in the head after the boy bit him. He says Michael was knocked unconscious, and says he did not seek medical attention.

Now, the couple will spend several years in prison for the child’s death.

In April, a jury found Taylor and Morgan guilty of neglect.

On Monday, KJRH reports that the couple was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for child neglect.

Morgan’s family says she plans to appeal the conviction and ask for a separate trial.