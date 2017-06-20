Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases video of dramatic pursuit with assault suspect

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – It was a terrifying chase that lasted nearly an hour and put several drivers at risk.

Last October, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers discovered a severely beaten woman inside a truck at a lodge near Durant.

When they began asking her what happened, the driver of the truck took off and led them on a long pursuit.

Deputies tell KXII that Donald Snow barreled down the road at about 100 miles per hour, and weaved in and out of traffic.

At points during the pursuit, troopers say Snow even swerved into oncoming traffic, forcing other drivers off the road.

After being taken into custody, Snow admitted to being on drugs at the time.

Snow was charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as endangering others while eluding