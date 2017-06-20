OU football player suspended indefinitely; warrant issued for his arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A football player at the University of Oklahoma is suspended indefinitely after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to court records, junior safety Will Sunderland is charged with concealing stolen property.

Sunderland is accused of selling an XBOX One, a PlayStation 4 gaming console and controllers to CDR Electronics for $499 in March, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained surveillance video of Sunderland in the store allegedly selling the equipment. They also have a receipt showing he used his I.D. in the sale, and he claimed that he had owned the equipment for four months.

However, the gaming system had been previously reported stolen in a burglary to OU Police, according to Oklahoma City police.

“When you sell property to a pawn shop or an electronic store, you sign something saying that that is your property, it’s not stolen,” said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. ”So by signing that affidavit, if it is actually stolen property, then that’s how it becomes receiving and concealing stolen property.”

At CDR Electronics, the serial numbers of everything they purchase are shared with police. When a serial number attached to an item is reported stolen, it triggers an alert to police or the store.

“We do take I.D.s with every purchase we do, and with the amount of cameras we have, and everything that we do is immediately submitted to the police department,” said CDR Electronics manager Matt Carvy. “So it’s kind of bold if somebody comes into our store and tries to do something.”

The news of the suspension was disappointing to OU student and sports fan Kody Felker.

"It’s frustrating when they make a bad example for the school, and they maybe don’t take their privileges as seriously or their leadership role as seriously as they should,” Felker said.

OU professor Hunter Heyk said he’s glad to see swift action by new head coach Lincoln Riley.

“It’s important for a coach when taking over leadership of a bunch of young people to establish that there are clear rules, and clear consequences for violating them,” Heyck said. “You can’t expect people to be perfect all the time but they need to know that they’re accountable.”

If he’s convicted, Sunderland could face a maximum fine of $500 and six months in jail.