× OU Regents Approve Lincoln Riley’s Contract

University of Oklahoma Regents on Tuesday approved the contract of new head football coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley is set to make $3.1 million in his first year of a five-year contract.

That total will increase by $200,000 each year throughout the contract.

Riley can also earn an extra $425,000 by winning the national championship.

Former OU head coach Bob Stoops will make $325,000 in his new role as a special assistant in the OU athletic department.