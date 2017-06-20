× OU safety suspended indefinitely after being accused of selling stolen property

NORMAN, Okla. – A University of Oklahoma football player has been suspended indefinitely from the team after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday night, OU announced that junior safety Will Sunderland was suspended from the team indefinitely after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Sunderland sold a Playstation console and controller to CDR Electronics in March.

Employees later learned that the items had been stolen.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Sunderland last week for concealing stolen property.

However, he has not been taken into custody.

I still believe in the Sooners and Sooner Family and #21, I got your back son until the End!!!!! We and God will see this though. Good year pic.twitter.com/w7BBD8SsN0 — Wil Sunderland Sr. (@WilSunderland) June 20, 2017

Over the past two seasons, Sunderland played in a total of 16 games.

In 2016, he recorded nine unassisted tackles and six assisted tackles on the season. He also recorded his only interception in the win over Texas.