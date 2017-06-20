Spencer residents upset after dogs kept outside police department for over 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. - Some Spencer residents are upset over two dogs being kept in a kennel behind the police department for more than 24 hours in the heat.

The pit bull and golden retriever puppy were picked up by Spencer animal control last Thursday from a home where they'd been neglected.

The cage out back is the only place for them to hold animals because they currently do not have a contract with an animal shelter.

Spencer resident Tonni Canaday went out to check on the dogs Friday night when someone told her they were still there.

She gave water to the dogs.

"And, when we gave the puppy water, he just gulped it down. So, as soon as he emptied it, we went and found some more water and found out the fire department had been watering the dogs," Canaday said.

"We can't have dogs sitting back in a kennel on asphalt out in the sun like that, not in Oklahoma and not in the middle of June," said Tara Sharp.

Sharp is a veterinarian in Spencer, owner of Safe Haven Clinic.

She said one of her employees offered to take the dogs late Friday night but an officer refused.

But, a short time later, he released them to someone else and they ended up at Sharp's clinic.

"The white dog was in not such good shape. His body temperature was high when he got here, so we did have to get him cooled down, did have to push fluids. He had burns on the back sides of his feet, and it just came from the asphalt being too hot where he was sitting," Sharp said.

Sharp said the police department needs a more comprehensive plan when it comes to animal control and the kennel in the back parking lot is not enough.

"Oklahoma, it's going to get hot. I mean this is not the last time this will happen this summer if nothing changes. And, it's gotta change pretty quick," Sharp said.

The Spencer police chief tells NewsChannel 4 this was all the result of a break down in communication and this normally does not happen.

He said they were under the impression an animal rescue group was coming to pick up the dogs Friday morning and they didn't realize that hadn't happened until late Friday night.

He said, as soon as they found out, they took care of it.

He also tells us they are currently working on a contract with the Oklahoma City animal shelter.

The two dogs were picked up by Country Roads Animal Rescue.

They are currently being fostered by a couple in Edmond and on the road to recovery.

One of the dogs requires expensive heart worm treatment.

If you'd like to help out with that - they've set up a gofundme page.

And, if you're interested in adopting the two dogs or fostering for the rescue group - head over to their website.