The heat is back, Oklahoma!

Appropriate, given the Summer Solstice is at 11:24 PM!

Highs today will jump to the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A few storms are possible in the panhandle this afternoon and evening and could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will likely form into “Cindy” and move north through Texas Thursday and Friday.

This could bring some rain to southern and eastern Oklahoma.

A powerful cold front will sweep across our state Saturday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Sunday morning.

We will be treated to a wonderful cool-down Sunday with highs in the 70s!

Stay tuned for the latest!