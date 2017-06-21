Arkansas day care placed on probation after boy’s death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A West Memphis day care where a 5-year-old developmentally disabled boy died in a vehicle has been placed on probation by the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The agency said Wednesday that the license of the Ascent Child Health Services facility is on a probationary provisional status for one year. It’ll remain open, but undergo extra monitoring.

Authorities say the boy was left strapped in a car seat in the facility’s van the morning of June 12.

Four women, 42-year-old Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Lavette Robinson, 43; Kendra Washington, 40; and 43-year-old Wanda Taylor, have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the boy’s death.

The women found the little boy dead later that afternoon inside the vehicle. The boy was still sitting in his booster seat and had removed his socks, shoes, and shirt.

Police say the temperature was 91 degrees at the time of the incident.

The agency is also prohibiting Ascent Acquisition Corporation, which owns the day care and 10 other facilities, from providing any transportation services in Arkansas, as of June 30.