Attorneys file lawsuit against Gov. Fallin, state leaders over new DUI law

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four of Oklahoma’s most prominent DUI attorneys joined forces Wednesday morning, filing a lawsuit at the Oklahoma Supreme Court over Senate Bill 643.

Defendants named in the lawsuit are Gov. Mary Fallin, the Senate President Pro Tempore and Speaker of the House, the DPS Commissioner and the district attorneys for Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

The bill states that if you refuse to take a breathalyzer, you could face a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to a $1,000 and possibly 10 days in jail.

Also, defendants could lose their license.

“Well, in our country we have this thing called 'presumed innocent until found guilty.' Senate Bill 643 is going to make people guilty until they prove their innocence,” Attorney Brian Morton told NewsChannel 4 in April.

Critics say there are several elements of the bill which make it unconstitutional and violate the due process for Oklahomans.

In April, Sen. Kim David said the United States Supreme Court ruled that states could require drivers to take a breathalyzer.

“Anyone should be able to deny, but like I said, 10 states have upheld that if you refuse the breathalyzer, that it’s an automatic assumption of guilt,” said David.