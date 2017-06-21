× Chickasha man charged with raping multiple underage girls

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Chickasha man was arrested after allegedly raping two underage girls.

Anthony James Evans, 26, is accused of raping a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, the Chickasha Express Star reports.

Evans allegedly confessed to the crimes, which reportedly began in January 2016 and had taken place as recently as June 15, 2017.

He is facing two counts of second-degree rape and one count of incest.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.