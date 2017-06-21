City officials taking steps to determine future of Spaghetti Warehouse building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials are taking action to keep an historic Bricktown building from falling into disrepair. They want to make sure the Spaghetti Warehouse building makes a comeback.

On Wednesday, the Urban Renewal Authority voted unanimously to start a process that would add the property to the MAPS Sports-Entertainment-Parking Support Redevelopment Plan.

The Redevelopment Plan has existed since the mid-90s to help revitalize lower end of Bricktown.

Cathy O'Connor, president of the Alliance for Economic Development, said the city would add the property to the plan to encourage the owner or future owners to redevelop the property.

"It's vacant. It's been sitting vacant. It's begun to deteriorate seriously to the point that the city council determined it’s an abandoned building," O'Connor said. "So our goal is to redevelop the property so that it is contributing to the overall success of Bricktown."

If the owner fails to do that, the city would then have the power to take over.

"Urban Renewal could use eminent domain to acquire the property so it could be redeveloped by some future owner," O'Connor said. "We want to make sure the success of Bricktown continues."

Now, the decision will go to the planning commission before moving to the city council for final approval.