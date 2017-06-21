Armed robbery suspect in custody following crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate the Bank of America, near Memorial and Pennsylvania, was robbed around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the suspect was armed.

The suspect was last seen running west on Memorial past Best Buy.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the Quail Creek neighborhood.

Eventually, the suspect led police on a brief chase before crashing at the Sun & Ski, near May and Hefner.

The suspect is now in custody.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

His identity has not been released at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates