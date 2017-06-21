Armed robbery suspect in custody following crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

Posted 12:49 pm, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, June 21, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate the Bank of America, near Memorial and Pennsylvania, was robbed around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the suspect was armed.

Armed robbery at Bank of America near Penn and Memorial

The suspect was last seen running west on Memorial past Best Buy.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the Quail Creek neighborhood.

Eventually, the suspect led police on a brief chase before crashing at the Sun & Ski, near May and Hefner.

Bank robbery suspect crashed at the Sun & Ski

The suspect is now in custody.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Bank robbery suspect sits on the ground after crashing vehicle

His identity has not been released at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

Bank robbery suspect in custody following crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

 