F-16 fighter jet with Oklahoma connection catches fire, crashes; Pilot forced to eject

HOUSTON – Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight.

Authorities say the pilot was treated for minor injuries following the crash around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released.

A statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command says the plane was from a detachment of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing.

The jet was assigned to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, which includes the Texas Air National Guard’s 147th Reconnaissance Wing.

A city statement says Ellington Airport, part of the Houston Airport System, was evacuated for several hours Wednesday amid the initial investigation.

According to KPRC, the jet “had ammunition on board at the time of the crash.”

The cause of the fiery accident is under investigation.