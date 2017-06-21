× Firefighters release list of Fourth of July firework displays in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be celebrating Independence Day in a couple of weeks, firefighters are warning Oklahoma City about the law surrounding the holiday.

While firework stands seem to pop up on every corner in the country, the Oklahoma City Fire Department warns that it is illegal to buy, sell, manufacture or use consumer-grade fireworks within the city limits.

Instead of creating your own display, officials say there are several professional displays that you can safely enjoy.

Frontier City, located at 11501 N. I-35 Service Rd. (July 1st and July 4th)

OKC Philharmonic, located at State Fair Park – 500 Land Rush (July 3rd)

Bricktown 4th Fest in Bricktown (July 4th)

OKC Dodgers, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (July 4)

Chisholm Creek, located at 13230 Pawnee Dr., (June 30th, July 1st and July 2nd.)