“He stopped breathing,” Nurses credited with saving life of Oklahoma teenager at church camp

OKLAHOMA CITY — Like many Oklahoma teenagers, Jake Hall has spent many summers at church camp.

However, a recent incident nearly cut his young life short.

“I got a phone call Monday about 2:30, 2:45 from my wife, frantic that one of my kids was unresponsive,” said James Hall, Jake’s dad.

Hall says his 15-year-old son was at camp when something went terribly wrong.

“He was walking around, he started stumbling, he fell down and somebody approached him. He said he didn’t feel good,” Hall said.

Fortunately, the people who helped Jake were all nurses.

“At one point, his eyes dilated and he stopped breathing,” said Hall.

Immediately, the nurses called for help.

While paramedics were still on the way to the camp, family members say Jake’s heart stopped beating twice.

For 19 minutes, the nurses continued to perform CPR on Jake until EMSA crews arrived on the scene.

Jake was rushed to Children’s Hospital and was placed on life support. Doctors ended up diagnosing him with a rare genetic heart condition.

As doctors were checking his body for any responses to physical touch, family members got some good news.

“Thirty minutes into this process not only does he respond but he opens his eyes,” Hall said.

Jake is now squeezing the hands of his parents from his hospital bed. Hall said it wouldn’t be possible without the help from strangers or the “heroes that saved his life.”

Since the terrifying incident, Hall says that the community has supported his family through this difficult time.

“I’ll be ready for him to wake up without all the tubes and so forth and console him, make sure he knows that everybody’s there for him,” he said.

James Hall credits the chest compressions with saving his son’s life, and is urging more people to learn CPR. He is even offering to teach people himself.