“I can’t do it,” Woman allegedly gives her 2-year-old child to strangers, drives off

FLORIDA – A mother has been arrested after police say she left her 2-year-old son with strangers and then took off.

A couple told police the situation began when the mother, 31-year-old Amber Warner, was walking with her son in the parking lot of a restaurant and approached them.

The couple said Warner attempted to try and make them take her son, telling them “I can’t do it.”

That’s when Warner put her son on the ground and then proceeded to leave the restaurant.

According to Inside Edition, officials were able to identify her vehicle, along with an address, and found Warner.

She was arrested and charged with unlawful desertion of a child. She was also charged with resisting arrest without violence for an incident that occurred while being transported by an officer.

Police say the little boy was in good health.

He was released to the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Warner has been in jail several times since 2009 with charges ranging from grand theft, forgery, and violating her probation.

She posted a $6,000 bond for her recent charges and was released from jail.