Man sitting in car in north Tulsa killed by gunfire

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a 33-year-old man was killed after a man randomly fired a gun into his car.

Police say the fatal shooting happened early Wednesday following an attempted home invasion in north Tulsa. Law enforcement says 36-year-old John David Schmidt fired several shots then kicked in a door at a home.

Police say the homeowner returned fire and that Schmidt ran away. Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says Schmidt then began randomly firing his gun and fatally struck David Willis, who was sitting in a car after just arriving home.

Jail records show Schmidt was booked into the Tulsa jail Wednesday on several complaints, including first-degree murder. Records didn’t list an attorney for him.

It was the city’s 41st homicide of 2017.