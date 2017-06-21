Man sitting in car in Tulsa killed after suspect randomly fired gun into vehicle

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a person was killed after a man randomly fired a gun into a vehicle early Wednesday.

Police say the fatal shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday following an attempted home invasion in north Tulsa. According to police, the suspect fired several shots then kicked in a door at a home.

Police say the homeowner returned fire and the man ran away. Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the suspect then began randomly firing his gun, striking a man who was sitting in a car on North Marion Avenue.

Walker says the man in the vehicle was killed. According to Walker, the suspect threw down his gun and surrendered when police arrived.

According to KJRH, the victim in the shooting has been identified as 33-year-old David Willis.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.