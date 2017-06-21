× Oklahoma Supreme Court suspends license of attorney accused of improper behavior with client

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon attorney had his license suspended following allegations of improper behavior toward a client.

In 2016, Mark Hixson was arrested after detectives stumbled upon inappropriate texts he sent to a client.

Investigators say that they were looking into another case and found text messages from Hixson on the victim’s phone.

During a text chat, officers claim Hixson asked the woman “What would you charge for just straight sex? What else are you willing to do and the cost? A picture might wet my appetite.”

The victim told NewsChannel 4 that Hixson asked her to send him photos of herself in exchange for legal services he provided in a paternity case.

The victim said she sent him a couple of photos because she needed Hixson’s help but didn’t have enough money to pay him.

Hixson was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution from a client and pleaded no contest.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Supreme Court suspended Hixson’s law license for six months.