One arrested after bank robbery, car crash; FBI searching for second suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY - The FBI says it is searching for a second suspect in connection to an armed bank robbery on the city's far north side Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken in to custody after crashing the suspected getaway vehicle nearly an hour after the robbery took place.

Police say Drew Blanton, 35, was arrested on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm shortly after the pick-up truck he was driving crashed in to several parked vehicles outside a sporting goods store on N. May Avenue.

"Immediately, police was outside, maybe within minutes — two tops — they surrounded the area, made a perimeter, guns were out, they were on the corner, just waiting for him and that’s about it. They took him out of the vehicle after that and put him in custody," said David Ortega, who witnessed the incident.

It all started at about 12:30 when Oklahoma City Police received a call for an armed robbery at Bank of America near North Pennsylvania and West Memorial Road.

The thieves had left by the time police arrived, but a witness provided a vehicle tag of the suspected getaway vehicle, a blue Dodge Ram. It was traced the registration to a home in the 11100 block of Quail Creek Road at, police said.

A police helicopter spotted the pick-up at about 1:15 p.m. and it took off, crashing less than a minute later into several unoccupied cars in the parking log of Sun & Ski Sports, where Blanton was taken in to custody.

"The information that I have is that it lasted maybe fifteen seconds, from the time he pulled out of that driveway, pulled out on to May Avenue and crashed at Sun & Ski," said Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan.

"It sounded like a pipe bomb going off, right after they hit," said Ortega. "Just immediately, like within three seconds of them passing by, heard ‘errr, bam!’ that was it."

Blanton was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This isn't his first run-in with the law; he was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison in connection to a 2001 armed bank robbery conviction.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tells NewsChannel 4 a weapon was recovered at the scene and agents are searching for a second suspect that entered the bank, but don't have a description at this time.