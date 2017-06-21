× OU player accused of concealing stolen property bonds out of jail

NORMAN, Okla. – A football player at the University of Oklahoma who was suspended indefinitely turned himself over to authorities.

According to court records, junior safety Will Sunderland is charged with concealing stolen property.

Sunderland is accused of selling an XBOX One, a PlayStation 4 gaming console and controllers to CDR Electronics for $499 in March, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained surveillance video of Sunderland in the store allegedly selling the equipment. They also have a receipt showing he used his I.D. in the sale, and he claimed that he had owned the equipment for four months.

However, the gaming system had been previously reported stolen in a burglary to OU Police, according to Oklahoma City police.

“When you sell property to a pawn shop or an electronic store, you sign something saying that that is your property, it’s not stolen,” said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. ”So by signing that affidavit, if it is actually stolen property, then that’s how it becomes receiving and concealing stolen property.”

On Wednesday morning, Sunderland turned himself into the Oklahoma County Jail, but bonded out a short time later.

If he’s convicted, Sunderland could face a maximum fine of $500 and six months in jail.