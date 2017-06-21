× OU reversing decision to charge students for parking at Lloyd Noble Center

NORMAN, Okla. – It seems that students at the University of Oklahoma will likely be paying more starting in the fall.

On Tuesday, the OU Board of Regents approved a 5 percent increase to tuition and fees for in-state graduate and undergraduate students.

The board also approved a tuition and fee hike on out-of-state undergraduate students by 6.5 percent. The increase will be 4.3 percent for out-of-state graduate students.

According to the university’s website , tuition and fees for an in-state undergraduate student are $10,800 per year, meaning a 5 percent increase would raise the cost to $11,424 annually.

The cost for non-resident undergraduates would rise from $24,977 to $26,600.

The increases still must be approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

However, many students were worried after learning from the OU Daily that free parking would come to an end at the Lloyd Noble Center in the fall.

Instead of parking for free, university leaders told the newspaper that students would need a $100 parking permit to park in the center’s lot.

On Wednesday morning, NewsChannel 4 contacted the University of Oklahoma about the report.

OU President David Boren said that he did not know about the proposed fee increase at Lloyd Noble Center, and has ordered that the lot remain free for students.

“I learned for the first time through the media of the proposed fee for parking at Lloyd Noble Center. I have ordered that this decision be reversed. The parking lot will remain free. While I recognize that state budget cuts have created budgetary strain on departments across the university, this is not a wise course of action when students are facing other cost increases. I have directed Parking Services to work with the Office of Administration & Finance to meet their fiscal needs in another manner. Any future actions of this kind will always include full and open discussion by the entire OU community before decisions are reached,” Boren said in a statement to KFOR.