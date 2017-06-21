Police investigate robbery and shooting in NW Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery and shooting on the city's northwest side.

It happened just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of NW 27th and Military.

According to police, a man and woman were coming home when a man came from behind their house and robbed them.

While the woman was trying to gather her things, she was shot.

She was transported to the hospital and, according to police, she is stable.

The man was not hurt, but police said he was shaken up.

Police are still looking for the suspect.