Police searching for man, pregnant woman following theft at Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a couple who is accused of stealing several boxes of ammunition from an Oklahoma City store.

On June 15, officers were called to Academy Sports and Outdoors after employees called dispatchers to report a theft.

Witnesses told police that a pregnant woman and a man came into the store and allegedly stole 15 boxes of ammunition.

The female was described as a pregnant white woman, between 20 and 30-years-old with long brown hair. She was wearing dark shorts, a light t-shirt and was carrying a light-colored bag.

The man was described as a white man, between 20 and 30-years-old with a gauge in one ear. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a black flat-bill cap.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.