Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma kicks off fan drive

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Salvation Army is searching for help to restock its supply of fans to help those in need to battle the summer heat.

Last year the Salvation Army helped over 1,500 citizens in the Oklahoma City area who were in need of cool air.

This summer they are looking to raise that number.

A donation can be made toward the fans at all Westlake Ace Hardware Locations and on their website.

A $5 donation can be made that would go towards one "fan blade"; a $20 donation covers the entire fan to a qualified individual.

Any donation amount will be accepted.

The fan drive runs June 22nd until July 9th.

There will be a giant Kickoff Celebration on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m to 2:00 p.m. at the Westlake Ace Hardware at 11801 S. Western, Oklahoma City.

You can also drop-off a new fan at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 1001 N. Pennsylvania during normal business hours.

If you're in need of cool air, contact the Salvation Army to see if you qualify for a new fan.