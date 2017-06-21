Teenage driver who severely injured woman in drunk driving crash arrested again

APTOS, Calif. – A California teenager who was convicted of a hit-and-run accident that left a young woman paralyzed has been arrested again.

Two years ago, Nicole Brown was standing on a sidewalk outside her home when police say 17-year-old Trevor Maddy jumped the curb and hit her with his car.

He fled the scene but was later arrested.

“He admitted he was smoking weed and was drunk when he hit me. He never went to jail, he just went to rehab for a year,” Brown said.

Although Maddy only spent a year in rehab, Brown now struggles with the injuries that she sustained during the crash.

According to KSBW, Brown awoke from a coma to learn that she was paralyzed from the chest down.

After he was released from rehab, Brown says she saw him skateboarding in her neighborhood. She says he has never apologized and skated away when he saw her.

Now, he is in trouble with the law again.

Arrest records show the now 19-year-old Maddy was taken into custody after deputies found cocaine and an open container of alcohol in his car.

“Things that were never a problem are now life threatening issues and for him, he did a year in rehab and now he is back living the same life he had and I would give anything to have the life I had before this,” Brown said.