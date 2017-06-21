The heat is on once again today, but relief is in sight!

Look for mostly sunny skies today with temps in the mid 90s.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm “Cindy” moves north through Texas tomorrow and Friday.

This could bring some rain to southern and eastern Oklahoma.

A powerful cold front will sweep across our state Saturday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Sunday morning.

We will be treated to a wonderful cool-down Sunday with highs in the 70s!

Stay tuned for the latest!