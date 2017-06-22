14 more Oklahoma lakes have elevated mercury levels in fish

OKLAHOMA CITY – State environmental officials say elevated mercury levels in fish have been found in 14 more lakes in Oklahoma than last year.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality plans to hold a public meeting next Tuesday to discuss the mercury levels. The agency says a total of 54 lakes have mercury advisories, which is up 14 since the last advisory in 2016.

The advisories deal with mercury levels in fish and do not affect drinking water safety or lake recreational activities like swimming or boating.

The 14 new lakes added to the advisory are:

Arcadia Lake

Birch Reservoir

Boomer Lake

Copan Reservoir

El Reno Lake

Greenleaf Reservoir

Lone Chimney Lake

Lake McMurtry

Lake Murray

Pawnee Lake

Lake Ponca

Lake Raymond Gary

Shell Lake

Waurika Reservoir

You can see a list of all 54 lakes that have mercury advisories here