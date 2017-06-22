Child stabs 7-year-old over popular fidget spinner toy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, New York - Police say an 11-year old child stabbed a 7-year-old little girl at a New York park, leaving a huge gash along her leg after a fight over a popular toy.

Fidget spinners are currently among the nation's top toys.

Authorities say the older child stabbed the girl several times, which required about three dozen stitches to sew up her leg.

The 11-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Many people who frequent the park say they're shocked to see such violence from such young children.

"Now I have to be more alert and aware of my sister and brothers of who they're around and who they play with," Corstale Breland told WSTM-TV. "There's a lot of disrespectful and mouthy kids that come here," Breland said.